UK opposition politicians have called for an investigation after a newspaper reported that suspected Kremlin agents had hacked ex-prime minister Liz Truss's cell phone when she was foreign minister.

In an unconfirmed report, The Daily Mail on Sunday cited unnamed security sources as saying that Truss's personal mobile phone had been hacked "by agents suspected of working for the Kremlin".

They are believed to have gained access to "top-secret exchanges with international partners".

A government spokesperson said: "We do not comment on individuals' security arrangements" but added that there are "robust systems in place to protect against cyber threats".

The report said the messages that fell into foreign hands included criticisms of Johnson made by Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, who later became finance minister, "leading to a potential risk of blackmail".

Up to a year's worth of messages were downloaded, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

'Highly sensitive discussions'

Labour's Yvette Cooper, who focuses on homeland security, said the report raises "immensely important national security issues" including why and how the information was leaked.

"It is essential that all of these security issues are being investigated and addressed at the very highest level," she said.

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran said: "We need an urgent independent investigation to uncover the truth."