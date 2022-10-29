Ten people have been killed and more than 20 wounded in an explosion in eastern Baghdad, according to security and medical sources.

The explosion took place on Saturday in a garage near a football stadium and a cafe, when an explosive device attached to a vehicle detonated, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker that was close by, the security sources said.

Most of the victims were amateurs playing football in their neighbourhood stadium.

A military statement said a gas tanker exploded in a garage causing a number of casualties and security forces are investigating the cause of the explosion, without giving further details.

An AFP news agency correspondent said the windows of nearby buildings were blown out and vehicles in the area were damaged.

READ MORE: Parliament approves Sudani's government in Iraq