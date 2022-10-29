Thousands of cheering supporters have poured into the streets of Brazil for final rallies on the eve of a knife-edge electoral showdown between Jair Bolsonaro and rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that is seen as too close to call.

"I think we will win," the charismatic but graft-tainted former president Lula said in Sao Paulo on Saturday, vowing to "return this country to normalcy", before a final rally in which a sea of thousands of red-clad, flag-waving supporters cheered and sang "Get out Jair!"

Earlier, thousands in the bright yellow and green colors of Brazil chanted "legend, legend," as Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro held a motorcycle rally in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte.

He also declared himself "confident of victory".

Global ramification

Lula is the slight favourite headed into the election, with 53 percent voter support to Bolsonaro's 47 percent, according to a poll published on Thursday by the Datafolha institute, which will release a final poll Saturday night.

However, Bolsonaro performed better than expected in the first round of voting and the final outcome is highly uncertain.

Exhausted, and with nerves frayed after a bitterly divisive campaign, the nation of 215 million people are voting for two wildly different visions for Brazil, with everything at stake.

The election has global ramifications: Conservationists believe the result will seal the fate of the stricken Amazon rainforest, pushed to the brink by fires and deforestation under Bolsonaro.

However, for Brazilians, issues of poverty, hunger, corruption and traditional values are top of mind.

