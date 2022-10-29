WORLD
2 MIN READ
World Cup: GCC reiterates support for Qatar, rejects German criticism
Earlier this week, Berlin said Qatar hosting the World Cup 2022 was “very tricky” for Germany, alleging human rights abuses by Doha.
World Cup: GCC reiterates support for Qatar, rejects German criticism
FIFA awarded the World Cup to Qatar in 2010 and it has since spent tens of billions of dollars on preparations. / Reuters
By Fatıma Taşkömür
October 29, 2022

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has rejected critical comments by German officials regarding the upcoming World Cup tournament in Qatar.

On Thursday, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Qatar hosting the World Cup 2022 was “very tricky” for Germany, alleging human rights abuses by Doha.

In response, Qatar summoned the German ambassador to the country to protest Faeser’s comments.

READ MORE: Qatar emir denounces 'unprecedented' campaign against World Cup host

In a statement on Saturday, GCC Secretary-General Nayef al Hajraf reiterated support for Qatar in “addressing any interference in its internal affairs by publishing allegations that do not serve the establishment of normal relations between the two countries".

“Qatar was heading toward making new successes and hosting the 2022 World Cup is a source of deserved pride,” he said.

RECOMMENDED

The GCC chief went on to praise Qatar’s role in “building civilised communication and promoting understanding between nations in a framework of mutual respect".

READ MORE: Qatar summons German envoy over interior minister's World Cup remarks

On Tuesday, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said his country was subject to an unprecedented campaign of criticism over hosting the World Cup.

The global tournament is set to take place between November 20 and December 18 with the participation of 32 national teams worldwide.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group