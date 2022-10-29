Two car bombs have exploded at a busy junction in Somalia's capital near key government offices, leaving "scores of civilian casualties" including children, national police said.

Authorities said Al Shabab terror group carried out Saturday's attack, which they said had targeted the Education Ministry, an intersection and a school.

"At 2:00 pm [local time] Al Shabab terrorists carried out two explosions targeting civilians, including children, women and the elderly," police spokesperson Sadiq Doodishe said.

State news agency SONNA, said the blasts had caused "scores of civilian casualties including independent journalist Mohamed Isse Kona".

A volunteer at the Medina hospital, Hassan Osman, said "out of the total of at least 30 dead people brought to the hospital, the majority of them are women. I have seen this with my own eyes."

At the hospital, frantic relatives peeked under plastic sheeting and into body bags, looking for loved ones.

The Aamin ambulance service said they had collected at least 35 wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

An Associated Press journalist at the scene saw "many" bodies and said they appeared to be civilians travelling on public transport.

He said the second blast occurred in front of a busy restaurant. Images from the scene showed crushed tuk-tuks and other vehicles.

One of the ambulances responding to the attack was destroyed by the second blast, Abdulkadir Adan added in a tweet.