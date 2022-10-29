Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rolled out the country's first domestically-produced electric car as the country celebrated the 99th anniversary of Republic Day.

"TOGG is the pride of our 85 million citizens," Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of the TOGG Technology Campus, where the car will be mass-produced.

The country is witnessing the "fulfillment of a 60-year dream," he continued.

"I hope TOGG will take to roads in many countries around world as prestigious Turkish brand in upcoming period."

TOGG's 1.2 million-square-metre facility is located in the Gemlik district of city of Bursa and was built as a base for the company's engineering, strategy, and production.

When working at full capacity, the factory will produce 175,000 cars per year, employ 4,300 people directly and 20,000 indirectly, Erdogan said, adding that the vehicles are expected to hit the roads in the first quarter of 2023.

Turkiye's Automobile Joint Venture Group, or TOGG, introduced the country's first electric vehicle prototype in December 2019. It aims to produce one million vehicles in five different models by 2030.

The TOGG electric car has become a symbol of the country's high-tech advancement.

"We're not competing for the past or today's technology. We're heading towards the technology of the future by making Turkiye's indigenous car electrically powered," Erdogan said of TOGG on Friday, during his 'Century of Turkiye' speech on Friday.

"With this project's design, battery and recharging stations, we're preparing our country for the future."