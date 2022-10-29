Hong Kong has made its biggest ever seizure of methamphetamine after uncovering a shipment arriving from Mexico worth around $140 million.

The drugs, which were seized on October 23, had been concealed in bottles labeled as coconut water in a cargo shipment that arrived in Hong Kong by sea, according to a government statement on Saturday.

They found that 1,800 bottles out of the total 7,700 bottles contained liquid meth. The bust is the largest on record among meth cases in terms of the amount and market value.

"We believe the liquid meth, of high purity, came from South America. It was packaged there and shipped via a convoluted route to Hong Kong, to be sent to Australia," said senior superintendent Lee Ka-ming, head of the drug investigation bureau at Hong Kong customs.

Authorities were alerted via intelligence exchanges with overseas law enforcement to the possibility of large liquid meth shipments arriving in the city, another customs official, Fong Heung-wing, told reporters.

An online search for the shipment's alleged recipient, an Australian company, came up empty but officials are still investigating the case. No arrests have been made.

READ MORE:Laos police seize 55M meth pills in Asia's biggest drug bust