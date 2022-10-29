Six landmark structures in the Qatari capital have been illuminated in the colours of the Turkish flag for the 99th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

The Al Jaber twin towers, Torch tower, Sheraton Hotel, The View Hospital, Iconic 2022 and THE e18hteen tower were illuminated in red and white in Doha hours before the October 29 celebrations in Türkiye.

Images of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani were also displayed on the buildings.

Turkish Ambassador to Qatar Mustafa Goksu thanked Qatari authorities and its people for celebrating the 99th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.