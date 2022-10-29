The Australian government has repatriated four Australian women and their 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp, marking the first such repatriations since three years.

The repatriation to New South Wales state, criticised by the Liberal-National opposition, is part of bringing back from Syria dozens of Australian women and children who are relatives of dead or jailed fighters of the Daesh terror group.

Australia rescued eight children and grandchildren of two dead Daesh fighters from a Syrian refugee camp in 2019 but has held off repatriating any others until now.

"The decision to repatriate these women and their children was informed by individual assessments following detailed work by national security agencies," Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said on Saturday.

The women and children left the al-Roj refugee camp in northern Syria on Thursday afternoon and crossed into Iraq to board a flight home, the Sydney Morning Herald and state broadcaster ABC reported on Friday.

The Labor-led government's focus has been on the safety and security of "all Australians" and those involved in the repatriation, O'Neil said, adding the government had "carefully considered the range of security, community and welfare factors in making the decision to repatriate".

The repatriation followed similar moves by the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Britain and Canada, O'Neil said.