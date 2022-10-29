Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed the country's growth brought about by his government over the past two decades and vowed progress in the fields of politics, economy, technology, military, and diplomacy.

His remarks came at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's "The Century of Türkiye" event held on Friday in the capital Ankara.

"We share with all humanity the happiness that the 'Century of Türkiye' is also the name of a revolution that will bring democracy, development, peace, and prosperity to all parts of the world, starting with our country and our region," he added.

Here are five key takeaways from his speech:

1. Increasing Türkiye’s global influence

Erdogan vowed to make Türkiye one of the 10 greatest states in the world.

"We brought Türkiye’s reputation to highest level with our foreign policy," said Erdogan, adding his party wants to make a strong start to the new century of the republic.

Under AK Party, the number of foreign missions increased from 163 to 255 and the country now exports UAV, armed UAV and similar products to 170 countries, Erdogan said. These Turkish UAVs put the effectiveness of combat drones into the limelight.

Ankara will also have $1 trillion of export volume and will become a leading country in metaverse and blockchain, he added.

2. Role as a mediator

With most of the major world powers taking one side or another over the Ukraine conflict, Ankara stepped in to play the role of peacemaker.

Erdogan has repeatedly stressed his wish to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy together at the negotiating table in Türkiye to end the conflict.

"At a time when wars, conflicts, and tensions are increasing all around us, we are the only country that makes sincere efforts for peace by establishing an equal, moral, and fair relationship with all parties," he said.

Perhaps the biggest breakthrough in the conflict came when Türkiye, along with the UN, brokered a deal to open up a grain corridor, which has helped ease food prices around the world.

The July deal offered a safe passage to shipments of wheat and other cereals stuck at Ukrainian ports for months.

