Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have repeatedly slammed each other as liars in a final debate that touched on the economy, corruption and foreign policy only two days before Brazil's run-off elections.

"Brazilians know who the liar is," said Lula on Friday night, as the two locked horns over minimum wages and the leftist's history of corruption allegations, sticking to the personal attacks and themes seen throughout the campaigns.

"Stop lying Lula, stop lying. It's getting ugly," said Bolsonaro.

The bitter rivals were taking part in their second head-to-head debate — the grand finale of a brutal campaign marked by months of mudslinging, negative ads and a flood of disinformation on social media.

Although Lula holds a small lead in the polls, pundits say the race could still go either way — making the debate a high-stakes final showdown as the rivals battle for every last vote.

The debate was being broadcast live on TV Globo, Brazil's biggest network.

Bolsonaro once again attacked Lula over his history of corruption allegations, which remains the leftist's Achilles' heel with many voters.

'Arab world welcomes me'

Lula was the country's most popular president when he left office in 2010, helping lift millions out of poverty with his social welfare programmes.

But he then became mired in a massive corruption scandal and was jailed for 18 months before his convictions were thrown out last year. The Supreme Court found the lead judge was biased, though Lula was never exonerated.

"With me you will have safety, you will have honesty. There won't be theft. Do you want me to give more examples of corruption Lula? Or can we move on," said Bolsonaro.

Lula at one point called Bolsonaro "unhinged" and slammed the "insane behaviour" of his government over the past four years.

Bolsonaro, 67, is seeking re-election after a first term in which he was accused of mishandling the pandemic. It was marked by vitriolic attacks on his perceived rivals, ranging from the judiciary to women and foreign leaders.

"You isolated Brazil. Today Brazil is more isolated than Cuba. You don't have a relationship with anyone. No one wants to receive you. No one comes here," said Lula, 77.