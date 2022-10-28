Nigeria has beefed up security and called for the public to be vigilant but calm after the United States and Britain warned of a high "terror" threat in the capital Abuja.

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been on high alert since Sunday when several Western embassies changed their travel advisories citing an elevated risk of attack in Abuja.

But since then, "security measures have been reinforced in and around the FCT," a statement from President Muhammadu Buhari's office said on Friday, citing "heightened monitoring and interception of terrorist communications."

"Terror is a reality the world over. However, it does not mean an attack in Abuja is imminent," it added.

The president said he gave his "assurances that the government is on top of the security situation."

"Attacks are being foiled. Security agents are proactively rooting out threats to keep citizens safe -- much of their work unseen and necessarily confidential."

While he ordered "additional precautionary measures be put in place," Buhari said that "the recent changes in travel advice from the US and UK governments should not be a cause for panic."

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price praised security efforts both in Nigeria and South Africa, where a separate US alert of a potential attack outraged the government which feared a panic.

'Managing panic'

The Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba said "all emergency numbers" should be activated to help ensure "a 24/7 prompt response with combatant officers and men on standby."

The State Department in its country summary for Nigeria warned that "terrorists may attack with little or no warning," targeting malls, markets, hotels, places of worship, restaurants, bars or schools.