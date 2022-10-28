Two people who claimed to be Twitter employees and gave interviews to reporters outside the Elon Musk-acquired firm's headquarters in California have emerged to be pranksters pretending to be laid off Twitter staff.

The two raised skepticism during their interview on Friday with CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa after one of them said his name is "Rahul Ligma", a popular meme reference.

The other identified himself as "Daniel Johnson."

Both were seen outside Twitter's San Francisco office carrying cardboard boxes and speaking with reporters.

"It's happening. Entire team of data engineers let go. These are two of them," tweeted Bosa.

Many media outlets, including CNBC, Bloomberg, the Daily Mail, and NBC reported the ongoing layoffs in Twitter after the two spoke to the media.

Suzanne Phan of ABC7 Bay Area reported one of the alleged Twitter staffers said he was "terminated during a Zoom meeting."

A Bloombergreport later said Twitter's internal Slack channels had been flooded with suspicions, and the Verge confirmed that the two pranksters weren't actually ex-Twitter employees.

A product manager at Twitter, Paul Lee, called out CNBC over its "misinformation."

"Quite ironic that a major news outlet failed to do basic diligence and fell for a crisis actor prank, resulting in the spread of misinfo, on the first day of new ownership," Lee tweeted.

"All you had to do was ask to see a badge or look for bird-themed stuff in the boxes. Also we don’t use Zoom."

