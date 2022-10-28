Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to make Türkiye one of the 10 greatest states in the world.

Erdogan's remarks came at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's "The Century of Türkiye" event held on Friday in the capital Ankara.

He hailed the country's growth brought about by his party over the past two decades and vowed progress in the fields of politics, economy, technology, military, and diplomacy.

"We brought Türkiye’s reputation to highest level with our foreign policy," said Erdogan, adding his party wants to make a strong start to the new century of the republic.

At the event Erdogan unveiled a series of programmes, projects, and targets ahead of the next year's presidential and general elections as the country prepares to celebrate its centennial in 2023.

"We share with all humanity the happiness that the 'Century of Türkiye' is also the name of a revolution that will bring democracy, development, peace, and prosperity to all parts of the world, starting with our country and our region," he added.

Listing the government's many achievements, Erdogan said: "We provide quality and free health care and education to our citizens, support elders who have to remain in their homes and present facilities of developed countries to our people with the understanding of social state."

In addition, Türkiye explored 540 billion cubic metres of natural gas reserves in the Black Sea, Erdogan said, adding he "will share the joy of new good news in energy with our nation soon."

Türkiye's global influence

Under AK Party, the number of foreign missions increased from 163 to 255 and the country now exports UAV, armed UAV and similar products to 170 countries, Erdogan said.

"We gave our country a voice, influence on international scale," he said, adding that re-opening the Ayasofya Grand Mosque after 86 years was challenge to global tutelage.

Erdogan said the country was making efforts to ensure peace in the world by talking with conflicting parties.

"At a time when wars, conflicts, and tensions are increasing all around us, we are the only country that makes sincere efforts for peace by establishing an equal, moral, and fair relationship with all parties," he said, adding that Türkiye is getting "more and more appreciation" with its humanitarian and conscientious stance.