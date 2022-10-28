A hospital in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has denied an internship to a 14-year-old girl for wearing a headscarf.

At the request of TRT Deutsch, the Evangelical Hospital Society in Herne city managed by Castrop-Rauxel company wrote on Thursday that the headscarf “is not compatible with the duty of neutrality and loyalty demanded in our hospitals.”

“Wearing a headscarf on duty and during an internship” is not permitted, the hospital replied in the statement. The society defines itself publicly as a “Christian house.”

Came back home "with tears in my eyes"

The student had told TRT Deutsch that she came to know about the employment opportunity at the Evangelical Hospital Herne through an internship announcement at her school.