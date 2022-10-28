The first group of Australian women and children held in a Syrian camp since the Daesh terror group fell in 2019 is bound for Sydney despite government opponents arguing they pose an unacceptable threat, a media organisation has reported.

The four women and 13 children had left the Roj detention camp in northeast Syria on Thursday and were taken to Iraq before boarding a flight to Australia, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported on Friday.

They would be the only Australians involved in the Daesh terror campaign in the Middle East to be officially repatriated apart from the eight offspring of two slain combatants.

The militants' children and grandchildren were returned by the previous Australian government in 2019.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not comment on the details of the ABC report. He also would not say what would happen once the group reached Australia or whether they would be monitored.

“My government will always act to keep Australians safe and will always act on the advice of the national security agencies,” Albanese told reporters.

Repatriating Australians

Australian officials had assessed the returning group as the most vulnerable among 60 Australian women and children held in Roj, the ABC said. Most of the children were born in Syria.