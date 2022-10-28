North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) off its east coast, South Korea's military said, while wrapping up nearly two weeks of major drills aimed at deterring its neighbour.

Friday's launch, at a time of growing fears that North Korea is readying for its first nuclear test since 2017, was the latest in a record year of tests, whether of short-range missiles, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), or others.

The SRBMs were fired from the Tongcheon area of the North's Gangwon province, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, four days after the neighbours exchanged warning shots off the west coast amid rising tension.

"Our military is maintaining full readiness posture," the JCS said in a statement, adding that it had stepped up monitoring and security while coordinating closely with the United States.

The launches did not pose an immediate threat to the United States or its allies, the US military's Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

However they "highlight the destabilising impact" of North Korea's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes, it added.

READ MORE: South Korea begins military drills amid North's nuclear tests

South's military drills

South Korean troops were set on Friday to finish the 12-day Hoguk 22 field exercises, which have included some drills with US troops, while South Korean and US aircraft are due to begin major drills on Monday.