The United States has ordered its non-emergency diplomatic staff and their families to leave the Nigerian capital Abuja, citing a "heightened risk of terrorist attacks."

The US State Department did not specify the threat on Thursday, but its country summary for Nigeria warned that "terrorists may attack with little or no warning," targeting malls, markets, hotels, restaurants, bars or schools.

The latest US security move comes after the embassy on Sunday urged Americans to limit their movements due to an "elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja" — a warning repeated by Britain, Canada and Australia.

In addition to Abuja, the United States advised citizens not to travel to a number of Nigerian states, including Borno and Yobe in the northeast.

The US embassy in Abuja is only able to provide emergency assistance to US citizens in the city and the consulate in Lagos is providing all routine and emergency services to US citizens in Nigeria, according to the department.

"The US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in many areas of Nigeria due to security conditions," the department added.

Residents in the Abuja area, including Western diplomats, have been increasingly worried about insecurity after a mass jailbreak from Kuje, a prison on the outskirts of the city, in July.

