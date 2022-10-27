Iraqi lawmakers have approved a new government, a key step forward after bitter infighting between multiple factions and deadly violence following contested elections.

"Our ministerial team will shoulder the responsibility at this critical period, in which the world is witnessing tremendous political and economic changes and conflicts," Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani's office said in a statement after the vote on Thursday.

Those changes will "add new challenges to our country, which is already suffering from accumulated crises, that have had economic, social, humanitarian and environmental impacts on our citizens", it added.

It said that Sudani's government obtained the confidence of parliament, but did not give a breakdown of the vote which took place by a show of hands.

It added, however, that 253 MPs out of parliament's 329 members were present at the session.

Sudani's 21-member cabinet is expected to face myriad challenges.

The oil-rich but war-ravaged country is plagued by endemic corruption, rampant unemployment and decaying infrastructure.

Sudani, 52, was chosen to form the new government on October 13 following months of infighting between key factions that plunged the country into political deadlock.