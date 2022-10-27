Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the West was playing a "dangerous, bloody and dirty" game over Ukraine but that the United States and its allies would ultimately have to talk to Russia.

Putin, speaking to the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, said the West was blinded by colonialism and was trying to contain the rest of the world.

Ultimately, Putin said, the West would have to talk to Russia and other major powers about the future of the world.

"The historical period of the West's undivided dominance over world affairs is coming to an end," Putin said.

"We are standing at a historical frontier: Ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important decade since the end of World War Two."

Russia did not consider the West to be an enemy of Russia despite the current phase of confrontation, he added.

Putin said he thought constantly of the Russian losses in Ukraine. But only Russia could guarantee the territorial integrity of Ukraine, he said.

Asked about a potential nuclear escalation, Putin said the danger of nuclear weapons usage would exist as long as nuclear weapons existed.

'Dirty bomb'

But he said he had never talked about using nuclear weapons and asserted that Kiev has the technology to create and potentially detonate a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine.