TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Cavusoglu vows to enhance ties with Benin as he wraps up Africa tour
Mevlut Cavusoglu says his meetings in West African country are "extremely productive and beneficial."
Cavusoglu vows to enhance ties with Benin as he wraps up Africa tour
The Turkish foreign minister embarked on a three-day Africa tour on Tuesday, with Benin his last stop after Senegal and Ghana. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
October 27, 2022

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has promised to boost relations with Benin during a visit to the West African country.

"We evaluated how we can improve our bilateral relations during both our one-on-one meeting and talks with delegations," Cavusoglu said on Thursday during a joint news conference with his Beninese counterpart Aurelien Agbenonci in the country’s largest city Cotonou.

Cavusoglu also said the top two diplomats agreed to work together to realise mutual visits by the presidents of Türkiye and Benin.

"We also discussed how we can strengthen our cooperation in the defence industry and security," he added.

The foreign ministers also talked about the steps they can take to "further develop our economic relations in all aspects," Cavusoglu said.

"Our meetings, both one-on-one and between delegations, were extremely productive and beneficial," he added.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye to send grain to African nations if arrives from Russia

RECOMMENDED

Africa tour

Cavusoglu’s Africa tour came after Agbenonci’s visit to Türkiye in May.

The Turkish foreign minister embarked on a three-day Africa tour on Tuesday, with Benin his last stop after Senegal and Ghana.

Relations between the two countries "are developing on a sound basis," according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. 

While Benin opened its embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara in 2013, Türkiye opened its embassy in Cotonou in 2014.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkish exporters aim to double annual trade with Africa to $50B

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group