Negotiators at this year’s UN climate conference are set to lock horns over broken promises on climate finance and global emission reductions. But developing countries have also vowed to fight hard over climate reparations, an issue that has been consistently pushed down the agenda by rich nations in previous years.

Overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, a global food crisis and rising energy costs, the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Climate Change (COP27) will take place in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6 to November 18.

According to the most recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a UN body, almost 3.3 billion people across the world now live in climate-vulnerable situations.

‘Loss and damage’, as it is known in UN jargon, refers to climate finance to address the unavoidable and irreversible impacts of climate crisis on developing nations that are least responsible for climate change, but are suffering some of its worst effects. It covers both economic and non-economic losses, including loss of life, cultural heritage and biodiversity.

The devastating floods in Pakistan earlier this year, a once-in-a-100-year event that took place twice in just over a decade, have galvanized momentum around the issue, which the US and most EU countries have been reluctant to address for reasons that include fear it may open the way for other reparation claims, including for slavery.

One of the problems is that there is no agreed upon definition of what loss and damage includes. The V20, a group of countries that are systemically vulnerable to climate change, are estimated to have lost one fifth of their wealth to climate change over the last two decades. The unprecedented monsoon season floods in Pakistan have cost the country an estimated $40 billion, killed at least 1,700 people and affected 33 million of the country’s citizens.

COP27 will mark the first time actual solutions are tabled regarding the most controversial aspect of climate finance, as poor countries on the frontlines of the climate crisis ask rich countries – which have amassed their wealth through unrestricted CO2 emissions – to help them foot the bill.

“The UN process is very time-consuming, there is a lot of procrastinating,” says Professor Mizan R. Khan, deputy director of the International Centre for Climate Change & Development at Bangladesh's Independent University, who is part of the negotiating delegation for the Least Developed Countries (LDC) group, chaired by Senegal this year, “we are not expecting concrete decisions.”

Meanwhile, developed countries still need to catch up to a promise to provide $100 bn a year in climate finance, made in Copenhagen in 2009.

Insurance or solidarity?

During its G7 presidency earlier this year, Germany has put forward a proposal for a kind of insurance fund for climate-vulnerable nations, known as the “global shield”. The proposal was supported by the G7 as well as by the EU.

But developing countries argue insurance isn’t good enough. The proposal, aimed at providing a timely response after disasters, is different from the global loss and damage financing facility that they would like to see set up.

“Insurance only takes care of rapid onset events, and doesn’t work for slow onset events like the melting of glaciers or sea level rise,” professor Khan tells TRT World.