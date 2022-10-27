TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye lambasts HRW report on Syrian refugees
Türkiye's Presidency of Migration Management denies claims by Human Rights Watch that Ankara illegally deported Syrian refugees.
Türkiye lambasts HRW report on Syrian refugees
PPM says that they tried to reach HRW multiple times in response to the allegations. However, all these attempts were ignored. / Reuters Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
October 27, 2022

Türkiye has rejected a report by Human Rights Watch on the treatment of Syrian refugees by Ankara, saying the organisation is disseminating false information among public and international community.

Türkiye's Presidency of Migration Management (PPM) in a statement on Thursday, denied the HRW claims that suggested that "Turkish authorities arbitrarily arrested, detained, and deported hundreds of Syrian refugee men and boys to Syria." 

PPM said that they tried to reach HRW multiple times in response to the allegations. Yet, all these attempts were ignored, it added.

"Türkiye hosts the largest number of refugees and carries out migration management in line with national and international laws," it said in an official response letter to the HRW.

The letter highlighted that "Türkiye not only returns irregular migrants to their countries in a voluntary, safe and dignified manner in compliance with human rights, but also prioritises the foreigners in need of international protection and never forcibly returns them."

RECOMMENDED

PPM said HRW's report which stated that its samples where based on reports that "do not  reflect the truth, rather only carry the risk of damaging the culture of tolerance between the host and  the foreign societies by falsifying reality."

"Disseminating false information among public and international community is also concerning," it warned.

READ MORE:Study: Most Syrian refugees in Türkiye happy, don't feel discriminated

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group