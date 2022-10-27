Lebanon has signed a maritime border deal with Israel, a US-brokered agreement that paves the way for lucrative offshore gas extraction by the neighbours.

Deputy Speaker and chief Lebanese negotiator Elias Bou Saab told a press conference on Thursday that President Michel Aoun signed a letter relating to the demarcation of Lebanon's southern maritime boundary.

He added that a Lebanese delegation will hand US mediator Amos Hochstein the letter signed by Aoun at UN headquarters in southern Lebanon.

He also said another letter will be sent to the UN by the Foreign Ministry.

'Political achievement'

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, for his part, hailed the deal as a “political achievement” for his country.