Northern Ireland has appeared headed for a second election this year, after UK government efforts to resolve months of political stalemate over its post-Brexit status failed to secure a breakthrough.

Chris Heaton-Harris, Britain's Northern Ireland minister, has been holding talks with the political parties in a fresh bid to get them to form a new executive.

If no agreement is reached by Friday, London will be legally required to call early elections for the devolved assembly in the volatile province.

Heaton-Harris spoke to party leaders in Belfast on Wednesday "to reiterate the importance of restoring the Northern Ireland executive", a government statement said.

"If the executive is not formed by 28 October, I will call an election," the minister said.

"Time is running out," he added. "People deserve an accountable devolved government."

READ MORE: UK moves to rip up Northern Ireland Protocol; EU threatens legal action

Pro-UK party collapsed

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government since February, when the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) collapsed the executive over its staunch opposition to post-Brexit trade rules there.

It wants the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol – agreed by London and Brussels as part of Britain's 2019 Brexit deal – overhauled or scrapped entirely. They say it weakens the province's place within the United Kingdom.

Many unionists also argue the pact is threatening the delicate balance of peace between the pro-Irish nationalist community and those in favour of continued union with Britain.

The Brexit measures – which effectively keep Northern Ireland in the European Union's single market and customs union – were agreed to avoid the return of a hard land border with the neighbouring Republic of Ireland, which remains an EU member.