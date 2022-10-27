Organised for the fifth time as part of the TEKNOFEST Aviation, Space and Technology Festival, the Take Off Istanbul International Startup Summit continues on its third day.

The event is jointly organised by Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation, the Ministry of Industry and Technology and the Presidential Investment Office, Istanbul Development Agency General Secretary.

T3 Enterprise Center Coordinator Irem Bayraktar announced the 35 startups that made it to the semi-finals with their mentoring meetings and presentations on the first day on the main stage.

Ten finalists will be announced on the last day of the summit.

Bringing entrepreneurs together