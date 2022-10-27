Chinese cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest are doubling down on Covid-19 curbs, sealing up buildings and locking down districts in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks.

China on Thursday reported a third straight day of more than 1,000 new Covid cases nationwide, a modest tally compared with the tens of thousands per day that sent Shanghai into a full-blown lockdown earlier this year but enough to trigger more curbs and restrictions across the country.

China's coronavirus caseload has remained small by global standards, but its ultra-strict and disruptive containment measures this year against the highly transmissible Omicron variant have weighed heavily on the world's second-largest economy.

Guangzhou, China's fourth-biggest city by economic output and the provincial capital of Guangdong, on Thursday sealed up more streets and neighbourhoods and kept people in their homes as new areas were deemed high-risk in a Covid resurgence that persisted into its fourth week.

"Many of my friends and coworkers have been under lockdown at home," said Guangzhou resident Lily Li, 28.

"The situation is still unstable. Many places are under lockdown. Classes have stopped and entertainment venues have been suspended too. The gym that I often go to has also been closed."

As of October 24, 28 cities were implementing varying degrees of lockdown measures, with around 207.7 million people affected in regions that comprise around 25.6 trillion yuan ($3.55 trillion) of China's gross domestic product, according to Nomura.

That's the equivalent of nearly a quarter of China's 2021 GDP.

Mainland China shares edged lower on Thursday as the outbreaks dragged on sentiment, while gloomy data on a Covid-battered industrial sector cast a further pall over markets.

