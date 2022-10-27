Whether piously bowing in prayer, wooing Evangelical pastors or fending off memes linking them to Satanism, Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have turned Brazil's polarising presidential race into a holy war.

Religion plays an increasingly big role in politics in Brazil, where 59 percent of people say it is an important factor in how they vote, according to polling firm Datafolha.

The South American giant of 215 million people is the world's largest Catholic country — more than half its population — and also has a booming, politically powerful Evangelical community, estimated at nearly one-third of the electorate.

Bolsonaro, a conservative Catholic, has cultivated close ties with Evangelicals and made religion a central part of his reelection campaign, running on the slogan of "God, country, family and freedom."

Lula — also Catholic, but usually quieter about his faith — has meanwhile grown increasingly vocal on religion, fending off a disinformation campaign accusing him of a plot to close churches and seeking to soothe Evangelicals' fears on the divisive issues of abortion and "gender ideology."

"Bringing religion into the debate makes the candidates' jobs easier. It's a way to increase voters' rejection of the adversary using issues with strong emotional appeal," said political scientist Leandro Consentino, of Insper university.

First lady factor

Bolsonaro, who narrowly trails Lula in the polls, has a huge lead among Evangelicals: 65 percent to 31 percent.

The 67-year-old ex-army captain has long been close to the Evangelical community.

He was baptised in the River Jordan in 2016 by a prominent Pentecostal pastor, is tightly allied with the leaders of some of the country's biggest mega-churches, and as president fulfilled his promise to appoint a "terribly Evangelical" judge to the Supreme Court, Presbyterian minister Andre Mendonca.

But his biggest asset may be his telegenic, devoutly Evangelical wife, Michelle.