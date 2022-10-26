Ankara is monitoring Sweden's commitment to a deal they signed on the Nordic country's bid to join NATO, Türkiye's president has told the Swedish prime minister in a phone call.

The trilateral agreement Türkiye signed in June with Sweden and Finland will guide the process of those two countries' potential NATO accession, with Ankara following statements coming out of Stockholm, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said it was in both Türkiye and Sweden's common interest to prevent terror groups from taking the Nordic country's bid to enter NATO, as well as its bilateral ties with Türkiye, hostage.

After a phone call with the Turkish president, Sweden's new prime minister said his government would comply with a trilateral memorandum on its NATO accession.

Ulf Kristersson said on Twitter that his conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdogan was constructive and that he was looking forward to visiting Ankara soon.

"My gov will fulfil the trilateral memorandum between Türkiye, Finland, Sweden for #NATO accession," said Kristersson.