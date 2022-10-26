China could surpass the US and the EU to become the dominant voice in global research, according to a new report published this month by research technology company Digital Science.

The analysis– conducted by Digital Science CEO Daniel Hook and VP of Research Futures Simon Porter – coincided with the Chinese Communist Party’s Congress, in which China’s political and economic power was in the spotlight.

But what about its strength in the research domain?

Dr Hook and Dr Porter proposed five key metrics to rank countries’ influence in the world of research – and in each of them, China has either already overtaken its rivals or is close to overtaking them, or has been making a sustained challenge that could see it rise to the top within the next decade or so.

The five metrics, in increasing importance and level of difficulty to achieve, are: percentage of GDP spent on research; Gold Open Access (OA) publication volume; total publication volume; proportion of global citations; and relative global influence.

“If the story of the 20th Century is one of the decline of the power and influence of the West, then the 21st Century tells the story of the ascent of Asia and more specifically China. Indeed, the era in which we live currently, with the cultural and economic dominance of the West, is something of a historical aberration,” the research authors wrote.

Percentage of GDP spent on research

According to the World Bank, Chinese investment in Research and Development (R&D) reached 2.4 percent of GDP in 2020 and is currently second behind the US at 3.45 percent of GDP.

While the US still outspends China in absolute terms, the gap is narrowing between the two with China spending around 20 percent less than the US. And if the Chinese and US economies continue to grow at their current rates – 3.2 percent for China and 1.6 percent for the US – then China would end up spending more than the US on its current research base by 2032 without the need to increase the percentage of GDP invested.

Gold Open Access publication volume

Advanced research economies usually invest in open models of publishing and research sharing, one of them being Gold Open Access (OA), which makes publications freely accessible from the moment of publication. The open content licenses associated with Gold OA – like Creative Commons licenses – also grant wide-ranging exploitation rights.

The UK has been a leader in Gold OA alongside countries like Australia, Brazil and India. And when it comes to the main blocs – China, the EU and the US – China is expected to nudge ahead of the EU this year when it comes to Gold OA volumes, after it overtook the US in 2017.

Total publication volume