Iran announced sanctions targeting individuals and media outlets in the European Union in retaliation for the bloc's punitive measures on police over a crackdown on Mahsa Amini protests.

Iran's foreign ministry announced in a statement on Wednesday sanctions against eight institutions and 12 individuals based in the EU for "supporting terrorist groups", "inciting violence" and "provoking riots, violence and terrorist acts" in the Islamic republic.

The Iranian blacklist includes the International Committee in Search of Justice, the International League against Racism and Anti-Semitism, and the Persian versions of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and Radio France Internationale.

European and French politicians, and two individuals at the German tabloid newspaper Bild are among those sanctioned by the Iranian government.

The Iranian sanctions include a visa ban and the "seizure of their property and assets in the territory under Iran's jurisdiction", the ministry statement said.

READ MORE: New protests in Iran on eve of ceremony to mark 40 days since Amini's death

EU sanctions