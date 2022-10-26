Russia has cut off almost 80 percent of its gas supplies to Europe, while the EU aims to scrap Russian fossil fuels by 2027. EU countries have therefore been in a race against time to find short-term alternatives without jeopardising their plan for a green energy transition.

Europe seeks to move towards net zero and achieve its optimistic green energy plan, to which the EU has allocated 300 million euros. The EU’s framework aims to achieve gas emissions reductions of 46 percent below 1990 levels by 2030, which would serve as a milestone in achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Despite some criticisms of the plan, the Ukraine crisis has thrown another curveball at the EU’s goals. And with member-states struggling to agree on caps and policies for gas imports, it remains to be seen whether the green energy plan can survive and if Europe can bear the cost of pursuing it.

Economic concerns

Following soaring gas and oil prices, inflation within the Eurozone has also skyrocketed, leading to future concerns about economic contraction. The IMF has forecast that leading European economies will grow by just 0.7 percent in 2023, compared to most emerging economies, which will have 1.7 percent growth, excluding Türkiye’s economy, which is expected to grow by 3 percent.

Asides from continent-wide consumer crises, EU civilians, will further pay the price since gas is in demand for heating households over the winter. Additionally, on October 4, EU Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarčič warned that blackouts across EU countries are probable, while various countries, including Germany, are already preparing for the worst.

Stark divisions have become apparent over the EU’s response to the energy crisis, such as how leading member-states France and Germany have disagreed on price caps. Even poorer EU economies like Hungary and Bulgaria have said they cannot afford the financial costs of moving away from Russian energy.

While price caps have been promoted as a necessary solution, they will not solve Europe’s underlying economic crisis in the long term and will merely provide short-term alleviation for the economic strain across Europe. This comes as EU countries have also subsidised households with small amounts; while necessary, these are only a temporary band-aid to the continent’s consumer crisis.

Bigger problems

There are structural issues that have intensified the economic crisis. Europe does have the capacity to extract gas from alternative sources, but the infrastructure is still not there. Although there are talks about building such infrastructure, pipelines have not yet been laid and might struggle to be long enough. even the US, which has more natural gas, does not have the transportation infrastructure to meet Europe’s demand.

After all, Europe has recently struggled with a lack of regasification infrastructure, with sixty liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers from the US have been floating around the Mediterranean even as the EU struggled to adapt to the new supply.

On the other hand, gas prices dropped below 100 euros MWh this week for the first time since June, showing that a lack of supply has been among the main issues.

Fossil fuels have played a crucial role in maintaining economic growth and are used for all sorts of essential goods, including plastics, electronics, medicines, and synthetic fabrics. Dropping supplies have therefore contributed to the rising inflation of such goods.