A human rights tribunal has rejected a historic US$30 billion agreement to reform Canada's discriminatory child welfare system and compensate Indigenous families who suffered because of it.

Tuesday's decision was referring to the deal that was announced late last year to settle a lawsuit that found the government had underfunded Indigenous children's services compared to those for non-Indigenous children. It was the largest proposed settlement in Canadian history.

Its rejection by the tribunal "is disappointing to many First Nations people," Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu told reporters in Ottawa.

She noted the compensation plan had been "designed by First Nations people for First Nations people in a culturally specific way."

Half of the monies were to go to Indigenous children who were ripped from their families and put into state care, while the remainder was earmarked for reforming the child and family services system.

Indigenous leaders said the ruling would delay those reforms and compensation for more than 300,000 children and their families.

