Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Putin monitors practice launches by Russia's nuclear forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles, in a show of force amid the heightened tensions with the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the exercise was intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation for a nuclear attack on the country.

During the Russian drills, a Yars land-based intercontinental ballistic missile was test-fired from the northern Plesetsk launch site. A Russian nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea launched a Sineva ICBM at the Kura firing range on the far-eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

Poland wary of Russia's potential nuclear threat

Poland’s government is closely monitoring Russia’s movements in neighboring Ukraine to prepare for the Kremlin's potential use of nuclear or chemical weapons, the central European country's deputy defense minister said.

Marcin Ociepa told Polish state broadcaster TVP1 the government believes Russian President Vladimir Putin “may reach for nuclear or chemical weapons" because his country's forces are struggling in Ukraine and that Poland “must be prepared for all scenarios.”

US sanctions target corruption, Russian operations in Moldova

The United States has imposed sanctions on individuals and entities involved in what it described as Russia's malign influence operations in Moldova as well as systemic corruption in the small eastern European country.

The individuals sanctioned, a mix of Russian and Moldovan officials, include oligarchs "widely recognised for capturing and corrupting Moldova's political and economic institutions and those acting as instruments of Russia's global influence campaign," the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

The designations also include former Moldovan parliament member Vladimir Plahotniuc, who has manipulated "key sectors of Moldova's government, including the law enforcement, electoral and judicial sectors," the statement said. There was no immediate comment from Russia or Moldova.

Russians dig in to defend key city of Kherson, Ukrainian forces say

Squatting in a weed-choked irrigation canal, concealed from prowling enemy drones by overhanging trees, the Ukrainian soldier dismissed media reports that reclaiming the Russian-held port city of Kherson would be a cakewalk.

"They have good defensive lines with deep trenches, and they are sitting deep underground," said Vitalii, gripping an assault rifle and nodding at the tree line where his foes were bunkered. "Ukrainian armoured forces need to destroy those defensive lines."

He and others in the unit holding positions north of Kherson that they have watched Russian troops bolstering their lines, helped by newly mobilised conscripts.

They are reinforcing their positions, especially on the flanks.. They believe the deeper they dig themselves in, the safer they will be. - A Ukrainian officer

Thousands have quit Ukraine's Kherson region: pro-Moscow official

At least 70,000 people have left their homes in Ukraine's southern Kherson province in the space of a week, a Moscow- backed official in the region said.

"I'm sure that more than 70,000 people left in a week since the crossings were organised," Vladimir Saldo told a regional TV channel, referring to efforts by the region's pro-Kremlin authorities to move residents to the Russian-controlled areas on the left bank of the Dnipro river.

He added that this number may be larger as people could have used their own boats to cross the river instead of organised ferries.

Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Dnipro kills 2, wounds 4: Governor

A missile strike in Ukraine’s eastern city of Dnipro has killed two people and left four wounded as Russian strikes on various cities across Ukraine continued.

“A Russian missile that flew into the Dnipro killed two people. According to the specified information, four are wounded. These are two women and two men. Everyone is in the hospital. Three are in bad condition,” Dnipropetrovsk Governor Valentin Reznichenko said on his Telegram account.