In the new period, Türkiye and the UK will continue to develop the strategic partnership and strong cooperation on which their relations are built, the Turkish president has told Britain's King Charles III.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and King Charles III discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in a phone call on Tuesday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

During the phone call, Erdogan also extended his condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles ascended to the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8 after a reign of 70 years.

