Ankara and Budapest have jointly inaugurated the Hungarian Gallipoli Monument in Türkiye's northwestern Canakkale province to mark historic ties.

"This monument, which symbolises our close relationship and close historical ties makes an additional contribution to our spiritual heritage," Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

Commemorating the Turkish and Hungarian soldiers who fought heroically and shoulder to shoulder during the war, Akar said the monument is "important and meaningful" in terms of recalling history.

Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said the monument reminds "us of the similarities and long associations of our peoples. We are connected to each other by indissoluble bonds, even beyond Canakkale."

