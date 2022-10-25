BIZTECH
WhatsApp users report outage across the world
A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company is aware that some people are having trouble sending messages and is working to restore service as quickly as possible.
Downdetector said more than 11,000 users across India had reported an outage, while the numbers for United Kingdom were at 68,000 and 19,000 for Singapore as of about 0750 GMT. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
October 25, 2022

Popular messaging app WhatsApp has stopped working for many users across the world, with users across India, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Asia reporting issues with sending and receiving texts and videos.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms META.O said on Tuesday.

Downdetector said more than 11,000 users across India had reported an outage, while the numbers for United Kingdom were at 68,000 and 19,000 for Singapore as of about 0750 GMT. 

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. 

The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

SOURCE:Reuters
