Amnesty International has called for an International Criminal Court (ICC) probe into possible war crimes committed during an Israeli assault on Gaza in August.

Thirty-one civilians were among the 49 Palestinians killed in the Israeli-blockaded Gaza during the three-day conflict, the global rights group said in a new report on Tuesday.

The London-based organisation pressed the ICC to "urgently investigate any apparent war crimes committed during the August 2022 Israeli offensive" in the Palestinian enclave.

"Amnesty International has collected and analysed new evidence of unlawful attacks, including possible war crimes, committed by both Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups," it said.

Fighting began on August 5 when Israel targeted the Islamic Jihad group in what it said were pre-emptive strikes to avert attacks.

The Palestinian organisation responded with barrages of rocket fire that did not result in any Israeli casualties.

Amnesty's research found that an attack in which five children were killed at a cemetery "was likely to have been carried out by an Israeli guided missile fired by a drone".

A third incident Amnesty said may amount to a war crime was Israeli tank fire on a house in the southern Khan Yunis area, which killed one civilian.