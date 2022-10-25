Left-wing US lawmakers have urged President Joe Biden to seek a negotiated settlement with Russia to end the Ukraine conflict including by exploring security arrangements acceptable to both sides.

In a letter, 30 House members from Biden's Democratic Party made clear they opposed Russia's "outrageous and illegal invasion of Ukraine" and agreed with the White House that a settlement was up to Kiev.

"But as legislators responsible for the expenditure of tens of billions of US taxpayer dollars in military assistance in the conflict, we believe such involvement in this war also creates a responsibility for the United States to seriously explore all possible avenues," said the lawmakers led by Representative Pramila Jayapal, leader of the House Progressive Caucus.

They called for direct engagement with Russia to find a solution "that is acceptable to the people of Ukraine."

"Such a framework would presumably include incentives to end hostilities, including some form of sanctions relief, and bring together the international community to establish security guarantees for a free and independent Ukraine that are acceptable for all parties, particularly Ukrainians," they wrote.

"The alternative to diplomacy is protracted war, with both its attendant certainties and catastrophic and unknowable risks."

READ MORE: Biden 'worried' over Ukraine aid if Republicans win US midterms

'Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine'