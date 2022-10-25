A passenger boat carrying 240 people caught fire off southern Indonesia, killing 14, rescue officials have said.

The KM Express Cantika 77 was headed to Kalabahi from Kupang in East Nusa Tenggara province when it caught fire.

It was carrying 230 passengers and 10 crew members, officials said on Monday.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

Rescuers from the Kupang Search and Rescue Agency and nearby vessels recovered 226 survivors, the National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement. It said 14 people were confirmed dead.