At least 10 Burkina Faso soldiers were killed and around 50 were wounded in an assault in the northern city of Djibo, the army has said.

The "terrorist attack" hit the 14th regiment at a base in Djibo, which has been under a blockade for three months, the army said on Monday.

"The preliminary toll is 10 soldiers fallen during fighting and about 50 injured and being treated," the statement said.

"On the enemy side, at least 18 bodies of terrorists have been counted during mopping-up operations which are still under way."

Air support had been called in to back up the operations.

A security source told AFP news agency the pre-dawn raiders had fired shells at the Djibo barracks.

"Other strategic installations in the town were also targeted," the source added.

'Burkina's existence is in danger'