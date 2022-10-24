WORLD
3 MIN READ
Shooting at US high school leaves three dead, including suspect
An adult female and a teenage female are killed after a gunman opened fire at a St. Louis high school before he was fatally shot by the police.
Shooting at US high school leaves three dead, including suspect
The suspect appeared to be about 20 years old, police say. / AP
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
October 24, 2022

A gunman opened fire at a St. Louis high school killing at least two people and wounding six others before officers fatally shot the suspect, the city's police commissioner has said.

When police arrived at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School at 1410GMT on Monday in response to an active shooter call, students were running out, telling officers that a shooter was inside with a "long gun," Commissioner Mike Sack said during a news conference.

Entering the building, officers soon exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who appeared to be about 20 years old, fatally wounding him, Sack said.

An adult female and a teenage female were killed in the shooting, Sack said. The other victims suffered gunshot and shrapnel wounds.

READ MORE:Suspect, 15, in custody over deadly North Carolina shooting: US police 

READ MORE: US school massacre leaves students, teacher dead

Dozens of school shootings this year

Eight people were transported to the hospital, while one died at the scene.

RECOMMENDED

"While on paper we might have nine victims ... we have hundreds of others," he said. "Everyone who survived this is going to take home trauma."

The doors had been locked at Central Visual, a magnet school attended by about 380 students, before the shooting, Sack said.

Security staff identified how the suspect entered the building but he declined further comment on how the gunman got inside.

The shooting was one of dozens in US schools that caused death or injuries this year alone.

One of the deadliest took place in May when a gunman killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.

In that rampage, police and other law enforcement officers were castigated for waiting more than an hour before confronting the shooter, who was locked in a classroom with students and teachers.

The suspect in that case entered the school building through an unlocked door.

READ MORE:Five mass shootings in the US in 2022

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu