Two former German soldiers were convicted of trying to form a terrorist group to intervene in Yemen's civil war.

They were found guilty of attempting to form a terrorist organisation.

The Stuttgart state court said on Monday the two men, aged 61 and 53, were given suspended sentences of 18 months and 14 months.

It didn't release their names.

The two men decided in April 2021 to set up a paramilitary unit of 100 to 150 people, predominantly current and former German soldiers, the court found.

They aimed for the group to take control of an area held by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, forcing peace talks between them and Yemen's internationally recognised government.

The court said the defendants were influenced by "ideas coloured by Christian fundamentalism" and by a desire to make money.