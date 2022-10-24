Uganda has reported nine more Ebola cases in the capital Kampala, bringing the total number of known infections to 14 in the last two days, the health minister said.

Seven of the nine who tested positive on Sunday are family members of the man who died and are from the Kampala neighbourhood of Masanafu, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said in a tweet on Monday.

Another is a health worker who treated the man and his wife in a private clinic, she said.

Aceng did not say whether these nine had been isolated before they tested positive. The five previous cases in Kampala, which Aceng announced over the weekend, had been isolated at Mulago Hospital.

The outbreak began in September in a rural part of central Uganda.

It spread earlier this month to Kampala, a city of more than 1.6 million people, by a man who had come from the Kassanda district to seek medical treatment and later died.

