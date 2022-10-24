Dutch medical device manufacturer Philips says it will cut 4,000 jobs as another massive penalty for faulty sleep respirators pushed it into loss.

The 1.3-billion-euro ($1.28 billion) charge for the defective machines pushed the firm into a net loss of the same amount, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Philips has been bedevilled by the faulty devices that puts users with sleep apnea at risk of inhaling toxic foam.

The firm's previous CEO stepped down earlier this year after leading the company's transition from a consumer electronics to medical device manufacturer over the past 12 years.

Philips had already set aside 900 million euros over the faulty respirators and had warned two weeks ago it would take the 1.3-billion-euro charge this quarter.

READ MORE: Germany, Italy to face recession as IMF cuts global growth forecast

Improving 'execution'

New chief executive Roy Jakobs said his "immediate priority is... to improve execution so that we can start rebuilding the trust of patients, consumers and customers, as well as shareholders and our other stakeholders".