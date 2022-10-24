A prominent Pakistani journalist and TV host, Arshad Sharif, has been shot dead by unknown assailants in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, his family and local media reported.

"I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya,” his wife Javeria Siddique said in a tweet on Monday.

“Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital. Remember us in ur prayers,” she added.

“Arshad Sharif’s death Is a great loss to journalism and Pakistan. May his soul rest in peace and may his family, which includes his followers, have the strength to bear this loss,” President Arif Alvi tweeted.

Sharif worked for local English daily Dawn and later hosted a popular political show at ARY News, a local broadcaster, for several years.

There were no further details about his arrival in Nairobi or the circumstances that led to his assassination.