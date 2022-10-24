Monday, October 24, 2022

No indication Russia has decided to use nukes in Ukraine: US official

The United States has seen no indications that Russia has decided to use nuclear, chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, a senior military official has said.

"We still have seen nothing to indicate that the Russians have made a decision to employ nuclear weapons," the official told journalists on Monday, later adding that the same applies to chemical and biological arms.

The remarks come after repeated Russian warnings that Ukraine could use a so-called "dirty bomb."

Russia ordered some 2,000 drones from Iran: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had ordered around 2,000 drones from Iran, the same kind that Kiev says Moscow has been using in its recent attacks against Ukraine.

"The disgusting sound of Iranian drones is heard in our skies every night. According to our intelligence, Russia ordered about 2,000 'Shaheds' from Iran," Zelenskyy said on Monday during a speech at a conference organised by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

It was not immediately clear if Zelenskyy was referring to Russia's past purchases or new ones.

Russian military chief speaks over phone with British, US counterparts

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the country's Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov had separate phone talks with British Chief of the Defense Staff Adm. Tony Radakin and head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Alexander Milley.

"On October 24, 2022, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation - the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation - Army General Valery Gerasimov had a telephone conversation with the Chief of the Defense Staff of the United Kingdom Admiral Antony Radakin," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the military chiefs discussed the possible use by Ukraine of a "dirty bomb" an explosive device with radioactive components.

Türkiye, Hungary reaffirm importance of ensuring ceasefire

Ankara and Budapest both stressed the importance of establishing a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible to stop the bloodshed, the Turkish national defence minister said.

"We reaffirmed that we respect the territorial integrity, sovereignty and rights of all our neighbours, especially Ukraine," Hulusi Akar said at a news conference in the capital Ankara with his visiting Hungarian counterpart Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky.

"We expressed the importance of establishing a cease-fire as soon as possible and stopping the deteriorating humanitarian situation and bloodshed," Akar added.

Russia has frequent contacts with Türkiye: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin's frequent contacts with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are linked to Ankara's desire to continue mediation efforts on Ukraine and extensive trade and economic relations between Russia and Türkiye, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Meanwhile, contacts with German and French leaders have been reduced due to their unwillingness to take into account Russia's position, Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

"Ankara takes a position different from that of Paris and Berlin, declares its readiness to continue mediation efforts, and we know that President Putin has repeatedly praised these mediation efforts of Türkiye," Peskov said.

