A conservative politician and a centrist independent candidate will face each other in a run-off presidential election in Slovenia after no candidate achieved an outright victory in the first round of voting on Sunday, partial results showed.

Former foreign minister Anze Logar was leading the race with 34 percent of the vote, followed by lawyer and human rights advocate Natasa Pirc Musar with nearly 27 percent, state election authorities said after counting most of the ballots.

Trailing third was Social Democrat Milan Brglez, the candidate of the ruling liberal government, who garnered some 15 percent of the vote, according to the official tally.

Since none of the seven contenders who competed in the election managed to gather more than 50 percent of the ballots needed for an outright victory, a run-off between Logar and Pirc Musar will be held on November 13.

While Logar took a lead on Sunday, analysts in Slovenia have predicted the tables could turn in the run-off if Slovenia's centrist and liberal voters rally behind Pirc Musar.

Logar, 46, served under former Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who moved Slovenia to the right while in power and faced accusations of non-democratic and divisive policies.

A victory for Logar in the second round therefore might get interpreted as a setback for the liberal coalition that ousted Jansa from power six months ago.

During the presidential campaign, Logar has sought to present himself as a unifier. He said “some may have seen this as me distancing myself (from Jansa,) but I was actually being me, Anze Logar, a candidate.”

