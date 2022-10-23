The rival Koreas exchanged warning shots along their disputed western sea boundary, their militaries have said, amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s recent barrage of weapons tests.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that its navy fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that it says violated the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea boundary between the two Koreas on early Monday.

North Korea’s military said it has responded by firing 10 rounds of artillery shells as a warning to South Korea. It accused a South Korean navy ship of intruding into North Korean waters.

"The General Staff of the Korean People's Army ... ordered to fire 10 shots from multiple rocket launchers to sternly send back the enemy's vessel," the North Korean spokesman said in a statement carried by the KCNA.

There were no reports of clashes between the Koreas.

The poorly marked sea boundary off the Korean Peninsula’s west coast is a source of long-running animosities between the Koreas.

It’s a scene of several bloody inter-Korean naval skirmishes and violence in recent years, including the two attacks in 2010 that killed 50 South Koreans.

