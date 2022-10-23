Thousands joined the funeral procession of a senior member of a Palestinian group in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The Lions’ Den said Tamer al Kilani was killed when a bomb placed on a nearby motorcycle exploded early on Sunday, blaming Israel for his death.

"The bomb exploded as he passed by and he became a martyr," said al Kilani's father, Sufian al Kilani, who was not at the scene when the bomb went off.

"We don't know whether the bomb was timed or triggered remotely."

There was no comment from the Israeli authorities on the death.

Israel blames the Palestinian group for a number of attacks against Israeli targets in the occupied West Bank.

On October 12, the Lions’ Den group said it was responsible for a shooting attack in which an Israeli soldier was killed.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid daily Israeli military raids in the occupied territory during which dozens of Palestinians were killed.